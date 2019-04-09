|
|
Branciforte, Rosario "Tom"
Rosario "Tom" Branciforte, 91, of Middletown passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 6th. Beloved husband of Josephine (Gioco) Branciforte.
He is survived by son Thomas Branciforte his wife Zina and granddaughter Linsdey Taylor of Middletown and daughter Joanne Lombardo of West Dennis, MA.
Tom enjoyed golfing, gardening, watching Yankees games and playing cards. There will be no calling hours.
Funeral services will be held at St. Sebastian's Church in Middletown at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12th.
