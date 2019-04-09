Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosario Branciforte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosario "Tom" Branciforte

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosario "Tom" Branciforte Obituary
Branciforte, Rosario "Tom"
Rosario "Tom" Branciforte, 91, of Middletown passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 6th. Beloved husband of Josephine (Gioco) Branciforte.
He is survived by son Thomas Branciforte his wife Zina and granddaughter Linsdey Taylor of Middletown and daughter Joanne Lombardo of West Dennis, MA.
Tom enjoyed golfing, gardening, watching Yankees games and playing cards. There will be no calling hours.
Funeral services will be held at St. Sebastian's Church in Middletown at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12th.
Published in Middletown Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.