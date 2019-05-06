Amenta, Rose Phyllis

On Thursday, May 2, Rose Phyllis Amenta (Russo) was peacefully returned to heaven. Rose was born on January 1, 1927 and was raised in Middletown, Connecticut. After marrying Dr. Peter S. Amenta (d. Sept. 18, 2001), she lived in New Jersey where she worked as a school librarian and later, a credit investigator for Sears. Rose loved to paint, sing in her church choir, travel and mostly, cook for her family. She is survived by two daughters, Mary V. (Larry Kimport) and Rosemarie (Thomas Kelly), five grandchildren Sam Kimport, Libby Shaw (Adam), Gabriella Kelly, Teresa Kelly and Tommy Kelly and one great-granddaughter Nina Shaw, sister Helen Wojcicki and brother James Russo. The family will greet friends Tuesday, May 7 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, May 8 9:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 S. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian's Church, 155 Washington St., Middletown with burial at St. Sebastian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Sebastian Church Renovation Fund. Published in Middletown Press on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary