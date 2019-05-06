Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Amenta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Phyllis Amenta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Phyllis Amenta Obituary
Amenta, Rose Phyllis
On Thursday, May 2, Rose Phyllis Amenta (Russo) was peacefully returned to heaven. Rose was born on January 1, 1927 and was raised in Middletown, Connecticut. After marrying Dr. Peter S. Amenta (d. Sept. 18, 2001), she lived in New Jersey where she worked as a school librarian and later, a credit investigator for Sears. Rose loved to paint, sing in her church choir, travel and mostly, cook for her family. She is survived by two daughters, Mary V. (Larry Kimport) and Rosemarie (Thomas Kelly), five grandchildren Sam Kimport, Libby Shaw (Adam), Gabriella Kelly, Teresa Kelly and Tommy Kelly and one great-granddaughter Nina Shaw, sister Helen Wojcicki and brother James Russo. The family will greet friends Tuesday, May 7 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, May 8 9:00 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 S. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Sebastian's Church, 155 Washington St., Middletown with burial at St. Sebastian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Sebastian Church Renovation Fund.
Published in Middletown Press on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now