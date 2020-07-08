Organek, RosemarieRosemarie (Spada) Organek, 79, of Portland, wife of the late Edward A. Organek Sr., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital surrounded by her children. She was born in Cromwell, daughter of Anthony Spada, Sr. and Emanuela (Luistro) Spada. Rosemarie worked for many years at the Town of Cromwell as Assistant to the Tax Collector. She also worked for several years as secretary for St. John Church in Cromwell. With her husband Edward Sr., she orker hand in hand at the family business Precision Plastic Products in Portland. Rosemarie always provided support and love for her family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Edward A. Organek, Jr. and his wife Magdalena of Portland, Joseph Organek and his wife Eve of Portland, a daughter, Joanne Musumeci and her husband David of Middletown, seven loving grandsons, Matthew, Adam, Alexander and Edward III. Organek, Michael Seeley, Sebastiano and Anthony Musumeci, great-grandchild, Matthew Organek, Jr., her special cousin, Angela D'Aquila as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Sr., brothers, Louis, Salvatore, Anthony, Jr. Spada and her sister, Anna Spada Carta. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her outstanding, loving and compassionate caregivers Kisi Edwards and Myra Allen. While Rosemarie's family grieves her loss, they know that she is now reunited forever with the love of her life Edward Sr. The family is asking you to join them for Calling Hours that will be held at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy in St. Mary Church, 45 Freestone Ave., Portland will be held on Monday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit