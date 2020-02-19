Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosetta Rafala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosetta Rafala


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosetta Rafala Obituary
Rafala, Rosetta
Rosetta Rafala, 82, of Middletown, beloved wife of Luigi Rafala passed away on Tuesday, February 18th, surrounded by family. She was born on April 3, 1937 in Melilli, Italy. She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Marianina "Salafia" Marchese. Rosetta is survived by her loving family, three daughters, Carmen (Rafala) Benoit and her husband Wayne of Homosassa, FL, Eda (Rafala) Taylor and her husband Bill of Middletown, CT and Loretta (Rafala) Tringali and her husband David of Middletown, CT. Her brother Oreste of Siracusa, Italy and her sisters-in-law Lina Rafala, of Middletown and Sophia Rafala of CA. She was predeceased by her sister, Maria (Marchese) Riva, and her brothers, Sebastiano and Nino. She will be sorely missed by her grandchildren, Tanya Nash (Benoit), Shawn Benoit and his wife Lauren, Justin and Ryan Taylor, Christopher Tringali and his fiancee Kate, Melissa (Tringali) Eldridge and her husband Richie. Nonna, as she was affectionately known enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren, Tayla and Yasmyn Rutkowski, Jordan, Madison and Brianna Eldridge and Grant and Quinn Benoit. She was retired from Raymond Engineering/Kaman and was a member of Saint Sebastian's Church.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb 22nd at 9 a.m. from the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High Street, Middletown followed by a mass of Christian burial in St. Sebastian Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, Feb 21st from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -