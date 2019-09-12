|
|
Urquhart, Roy
Roy Urquhart, 68, of Middletown, died peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital after a short illness. He was born in Edinburgh, Scotland son of Elizabeth (Cameron) Urquhart and the late Alexander Urquhart. Roy was kind and gentle, loved by all who knew him, and will be greatly missed. Besides his mother, Roy is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Harrison and her husband Verne, a niece, Joy Shirey and her husband Kevin, a nephew, Andrew Harrison and his wife Cindy, grand nieces and nephews, Christina, Cameron, Drew and Carter. Graveside services will be held Saturday (Sept. 14th) at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church Cemetery, Sound Beach Ave., Old Greenwich, CT. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 13, 2019