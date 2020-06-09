Brown, Ruby Lee

Ruby Lee Brown drifted home on May 26, 2020 at 7:38 a.m. She was full of strength and love, a strong faith, providing a helping hand when it was her very last. She had the most biggest and brightest personality. A hole is left in my chest for my heart you took with you. She is survived by her three daughters and a son, eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. You will deeply be missed and each and every day heavily on our minds as each and one of us has a piece of you.



