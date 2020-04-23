|
White, Ruby (George)
Ruby (George) White, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was 91. Ruby was born in Hartford, CT and lived her entire life in Westfield, CT where together, she and her loving husband of 64 years, "Rob" built a wonderful life and family. Ask anyone…they will tell you Mom's proudest accomplishment was her family. During many of our family gatherings, you would see Mom looking out over her loving family and hear her say to Dad, "Look what we did"!
Ruby was a lifelong member of the Third Congregational Church in Westfield, where she loved singing in the choir and joking with her many friends. She made a 38-year career for herself at Moody School in Westfield, where she cooked and served hot lunches to several generations of children.
Ruby was a lover of music and the Yankees and you could see her face light up as she listened to or sang her favorite music or watched "her" Yankees faithfully for many years.
Ruby is the loving mother to James R. White and his wife Evelynne (deceased) Sally Schaffer and her husband, Stephen, Patricia Casey and her husband, Steven and Pamela White. She is proud Grammy to Stephen, Kimberly, Scott, Frank, Heather, Melanie, Jimmy, Amber, Jillian, Lindsay, Taylor and Jordan. She loved being Gramma Ruby to 17 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Ruby was also predeceased by a brother and three sisters.
Ruby's family wishes to thank the caregivers over the last several years, and especially the amazing Michela Etienne who cared deeply and lovingly for our mom. There are no words to express our gratitude to our sisters, Patty and Pam for their extraordinary loving and compassionate care of our mom over all the years.
There are no good-byes, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts – Mahatma Gandhi
A private service and burial will be held for immediate family, and A Celebration of Life gathering will be held later. Those who wish may donate in Ruby's memory to a charity or cause of their choosing. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 24, 2020