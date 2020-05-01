Russell Anderson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anderson, Russell
Russell Anderson, 58, passed away on Monday, April 20, in Meriden.
Russell was born July 19, 1961 in New Britain, son of Wallace Anderson of New Hartford and the late Joan (Backus) Anderson.
In addition to his father, Russell is survived by his sister, Christine F. Healy of Thomaston.
A celebration of Russell's life will be held at a date and time to be announce. To send notes of sympathy and comfort to Russell's family, please visit his tribute page at www.lyonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved