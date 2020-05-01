Anderson, Russell
Russell Anderson, 58, passed away on Monday, April 20, in Meriden.
Russell was born July 19, 1961 in New Britain, son of Wallace Anderson of New Hartford and the late Joan (Backus) Anderson.
In addition to his father, Russell is survived by his sister, Christine F. Healy of Thomaston.
A celebration of Russell's life will be held at a date and time to be announce. To send notes of sympathy and comfort to Russell's family, please visit his tribute page at www.lyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on May 1, 2020.