Anderson, Ruth
Ruth Elizabeth Thomas Anderson, 101, of Middletown, wife of the late Burton E. Anderson, passed away on April18, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Middletown. Born in Middletown on November 21, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Joshua and Josephine (Brady) Thomas.
Ruth lived in Middletown all of her life. She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1936 and went on to graduate from Morse School of Business. She worked as a medical assistant for many years in Middletown. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, a life member of Eastern Star Lady Washington Chapter and a member of Moxie Homemakers. Ruth was an accomplished pianist and organist and loved to travel with her husband. Family was most important to her. Ruth cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her son, Raymond W. Anderson and his wife, Karen of East Hampton; her daughter, Diane A. Petras and her husband Anton of Middletown; four grandchildren, Stephanie P. Dorsey (Joseph), Sean R. Anderson (Amy), Michael T. Anderson (Janice) and Jason J. Anderson (Carrie); six great-grandchildren, Alex Gorman-Dorsey, Alex Dorsey, Jack Anderson, Ben Anderson, Ivy Anderson, and Elliot Anderson. Ruth is also survived by a special niece, Janice Bauer of Middletown.
Along with her husband and parents, Ruth was predeceased by a brother, John R. Thomas and his wife Mary; brother-in-law, J. Walter Anderson and sister-in-law, Elsie A. Gates.
A private graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to Amazing Grace, 16 Stack Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or Faith Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 300 Washington Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 22, 2020