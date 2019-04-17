Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Morin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth F. Morin


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth F. Morin Obituary
Morin, Ruth F.
It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth F. Morin announce her passing on April 12, 2019. Ruth was born on September 5th in Middletown, CT, right before the Hurricane of 1938. Her parents were the late Grace Madeline Lapierre and Charles Trowbridge, including her beloved stepfather William Lapierre. She grew up on a farm in the beautiful countryside of Maromas with eight brothers and sisters: the late Earl, Edward and William Hills, Evelyn Marchant, Dorothy Culver, Violet Jackson, Charles Trowbridge and is survived by her sister Bette Dow.
Her childhood was filled with stories including one when she fell down a well as a small child, and was rescued by a chain of brothers.
With Ruth's passing, she is now with the love of her life, Duane Fresia, who died last year. They enjoyed traveling to Nova Scotia to visit his family, playing cribbage, and going to their favorite club, The Swede Hall in Deep River.
Ruth dearly loved her children, Robert Rosenberg (Jennifer), Rosemarie Cole (William) and Sheri Morin (Patrick Brinkley). She loved to brag and show pictures of her nine grandchildren, Crystal Sonn (Michael), Christian Campos, Lukas Rosenberg, Nicholas and Allison Cirillo, Samuel, Natalie and Benjamin Rosenberg and Noah Brinkley.
Her great-grandchildren, Madeline and Carly Sonn, Sara Cirillo and Ayden Coleman brought her much joy. Ruth also loved her many nieces and nephews very much.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22nd at 11 a.m. in the Coughlin Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown. Burial will be in the family plot in Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
Download Now