It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth F. Morin announce her passing on April 12, 2019. Ruth was born on September 5th in Middletown, CT, right before the Hurricane of 1938. Her parents were the late Grace Madeline Lapierre and Charles Trowbridge, including her beloved stepfather William Lapierre. She grew up on a farm in the beautiful countryside of Maromas with eight brothers and sisters: the late Earl, Edward and William Hills, Evelyn Marchant, Dorothy Culver, Violet Jackson, Charles Trowbridge and is survived by her sister Bette Dow.

Her childhood was filled with stories including one when she fell down a well as a small child, and was rescued by a chain of brothers.

With Ruth's passing, she is now with the love of her life, Duane Fresia, who died last year. They enjoyed traveling to Nova Scotia to visit his family, playing cribbage, and going to their favorite club, The Swede Hall in Deep River.

Ruth dearly loved her children, Robert Rosenberg (Jennifer), Rosemarie Cole (William) and Sheri Morin (Patrick Brinkley). She loved to brag and show pictures of her nine grandchildren, Crystal Sonn (Michael), Christian Campos, Lukas Rosenberg, Nicholas and Allison Cirillo, Samuel, Natalie and Benjamin Rosenberg and Noah Brinkley.

Her great-grandchildren, Madeline and Carly Sonn, Sara Cirillo and Ayden Coleman brought her much joy. Ruth also loved her many nieces and nephews very much.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22nd at 11 a.m. in the Coughlin Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown. Burial will be in the family plot in Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.