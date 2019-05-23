Hubbard, Ruth (Magee)

Ruth Eleanor (Magee) Hubbard, 96, of Middletown, wife of the late Lloyd J. Hubbard, Sr., passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Wallingford, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Bessie (Terwilliger) Magee.

Ruth lived in Middletown most of her life spending the last seven years at the Village of South Farms. She was a member of The Church of the Holy Trinity and was an avid quilter. Ruth worked fifteen years at Middlesex Hospital as a receptionist and a volunteer.

Ruth is survived by two sons, Lloyd J. Hubbard, Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Wallingford and Randy W. Hubbard and Patricia of Westbrook; three daughters, Beth Wilcox and her husband, John of Newport, RI, Robin Nichols and her husband, Thomas of Rockport, MA and Holly Hubbard of Middletown; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents, Ruth was predeceased by two brothers, Robert B. Magee and Douglas R. Magee and her sister, Janet S. Self.

A private graveside will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be made to The Church of the Holy Trinity, 381 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in Middletown Press on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary