Valeri, Ryan M.

Ryan M. Valeri, 38, a lifelong resident of Portland, CT passed away at his home on July 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Andrea (Berger) Valeri, his mother, Christine Valeri, and his brother and sister-in-law, John and Chelsey Valeri, also of Portland, CT. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas M. Valeri. Born on January 30, 1981, Ryan spent his childhood cultivating the interests that would become his passions; these included hockey (go Penguins!), music, and all manner of outdoor adventures. He graduated from Portland High School in 1999 and later earned an Associate degree from Middlesex Community College. He most recently worked at Yale Electric Supply, where co-workers supported him generously throughout his illness. Ryan was fiercely loyal to family and friends, and seldom passed up an opportunity to share their company, whether it be to make them waffles, play guitar, light a ceremonial bonfire, or set off fireworks. When confronted with the eventuality of death, he chose to live fully in his final years. He married his longtime partner, traveled within the country and beyond, tended to his house and yard with absolute pride and devotion, and made memories that will be carried on in others. He also helped to care for his beloved mother, with whom he shared a particular fondness for sunflowers. Ryan's last weeks were spent surrounded by the people and things he loved most. He had a quiet strength that enabled him to defy expectations and embrace mortality on his own terms. While the years in his life were short, the life in his years was not—and we'll all live just a little bit better for having known and loved him. A special note of thanks to the Hematology team at Smilow Cancer Center for their genuine friendship, and for sharing in both happy times and hard ones. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at . Calling hours will be held on Monday (July 22) at the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland from 5-7 p.m. Services and burial will be private at a later date. Published in Middletown Press on July 18, 2019