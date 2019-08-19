|
|
Fazzino, Salvatore A.
Salvatore A. Fazzino, 80, of Middletown, Connecticut, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 16, 2019, at Middlesex Hospital. He was born January 27, 1939, in Siracusa, Sicily. He was the son of the late Giuseppe Fazzino and Rosa (Lo Giudice) Fazzino. He was preceded in death by his sister Enza Estelle. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Dina S. Fazzino, with whom he would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this coming September 1st. He is also survived by his son, Joseph V. Fazzino of Cromwell, Rosanna Coyne and her husband Patrick of Hampden, Massachusetts, Olga C. Aresco of Middletown, and Nancy S. Hunter and her husband Steven, also of Middletown. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Sebastian J. Aresco and his daughter-in-law, Tracey Schiraldi of Middletown. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren whom he loved and deeply cherished: Antonio Aresco, Salvatore J. Aresco, Annamaria N. Aresco, Joseph P. Fazzino and his wife Jessica, Salvatore M. Fazzino, Dina G. Hunter, Stephanie R. Hunter, and his beautiful great-granddaughter, Michelina R. Fazzino. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law Tina and Angelo Sapia and Rosetta and Gino Mazzotta of Middletown, his sister-in-law Olga Fazzino of Melilli, Sicily, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Salvatore immigrated to the United States at the age of 15. For nearly 46 years, was the owner of MFG Drywall. He was known for his superior drywall skills and he carried on this trade and skill to his son, who continues on with this legacy. He was also the owner of Fazzino Builders and constructed countless homes and developments across Middlesex County. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed traveling, gardening, canning vegetables from his garden, making wine, hunting, beekeeping, swimming, attending the Middlesex Livestock Auction, attending the Garibaldi Italian Club where he would play cards and attended the dinner dances with his wife, friends and family. He also enjoyed small carpentry projects. Most of all he loved his wife, Dina's cooking. Salvatore was a very hardworking man, a great husband, father and grandfather who loved his family unconditionally. He will be so very deeply missed.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Middlesex Hospital CCU who cared for Salvatore in his final days with great compassion towards him and his family.
Visiting hours will be held at D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main Street, Middletown, Connecticut, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Saint Sebastian Church in Middletown. Interment will follow at Saint Sebastian Cemetery in Middlefield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Salvatore's name to Saint Sebastian Church.
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 20, 2019