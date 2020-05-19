Salvatore Cavaliere
Cavaliere, Salvatore
Salvatore Cavaliere, 60, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born August 1, 1959 in Siracusa, Italy, son of the late Sebastiano and Paolina Cavaliere. He is survived by a son Michael (Amanda) Cavaliere of North Haven; a daughter Marisa Cavaliere; a brother Angelo (Maria) Cavaliere; a beloved aunt Emanuela Micciulla; a niece Briana and two nephews Matteo and Nico, all of Middletown. Salvatore worked for United Technologies for nearly 20 years, he was an avid soccer player and loved cheering for Juventus. A private graveside service will be held at St. Sebastian's Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to D'Angelo Funeral Home in Middletown.

Published in Middletown Press on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
