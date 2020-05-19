Cavaliere, Salvatore

Salvatore Cavaliere, 60, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born August 1, 1959 in Siracusa, Italy, son of the late Sebastiano and Paolina Cavaliere. He is survived by a son Michael (Amanda) Cavaliere of North Haven; a daughter Marisa Cavaliere; a brother Angelo (Maria) Cavaliere; a beloved aunt Emanuela Micciulla; a niece Briana and two nephews Matteo and Nico, all of Middletown. Salvatore worked for United Technologies for nearly 20 years, he was an avid soccer player and loved cheering for Juventus. A private graveside service will be held at St. Sebastian's Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to D'Angelo Funeral Home in Middletown.



