DiMauro, Salvatore
Salvatore, DiMauro, 73, of Middletown, CT beloved husband of Maria (Misenti) DiMauro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, surrounded by his family. He was the son of Rosario DiMauro and Angela (Augeri) DiMauro of Melilli, (Sicily) Italy. He is survived by his wife Maria and two children, Rosario (Tommy) DiMauro, and wife Elizabeth, both of Higganum, and daughter Christina of Middletown.
He is survived by his mother Angela, of Middletown. He is also survived by his sister Joanne (DiMauro) Spada, and her husband Louis.
He is also survived by his mother-in-law Rose (Garofalo) Misenti of Sarasota, FL. He was predeceased by his beloved brother-in-law Giuseppe Misenti, and father-in-law Salvatore Misenti. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Sebastian Misenti, wife Helen, also of Sarasota, FL. He is also survived by nephew Salvatore Misenti and wife Kathleen, and their children Bianca, Giada, and Marina and nephew Richard Misenti all of Sarasota, FL.
In addition, he leaves behind many cousins, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Salvatore was a lifelong member of St. Sebastian Church and the Italian Society of Middletown. He was employed by Camps Clothing, "Salvatore's Clothing", Ramani's Clothier, as well as Marshalls.
Calling hours will be 9:00 am- 10:30 am at D'Angelo Funeral Home at 22 South Main St. in Middletown, on Monday, September 30th, followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Sebastian Church, 155 Washington St. in Middletown.
Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Middlesex Health Hospice and Palliative Care, as well as Prohealth Physicians.
Salvatore was a loving and caring family man who valued hard work and responsibility. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Sebastian Church and Middlesex Health Hospice.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 28, 2019