Gaudino, Salvatore

Salvatore J. Gaudino, 91, formerly of 207 Russell St. in Middletown, died peacefully on June 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Sal was born in Middletown on April 9, 1928. Throughout his life Sal fondly reminisced about growing up on Center St. in Middletown. Sal was predeceased by his father Sebastiano and his mother Josephine (Giuliano) and the love of his life, his wife Joan (Niver) Gaudino. God Bless them as they are together again.

Sal loved to spend time with his family. He loved to play cards at the club and he was an avid gardener. He would supply the neighborhood with the fruits of his labor. Sal loved his country and he loved his flag. He served as Corporal in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952. In 2005 he was awarded a wartime service medal honoring CT residents. Sal retired from Allstate Insurance Company after 25 years of service. He was a car enthusiast and knew the year, make and model of all the cars of his day. Sal also got great enjoyment from his cat Gorgeous!

Sal is survived by his daughter Sallie McCann and husband Michael of Portland, CT, his son Christopher Gaudino and wife Stephanie of Portland, CT, his son Michael Gaudino and wife Cindy of Port St. Lucie, FL, his granddaughter's Nicole Brean, Brittany McCann, Grace Gaudino, Grandson Jacob Gaudino and great-grandson Joseph Rondinone and host of friends and neighbors.

Please join us to celebrate Sal's life Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at D'Angelo Funeral Home in Middletown, CT followed by a mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church at 10 Elm St., Middletown, CT and Christian burial at St. Sebastian's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Middlesex Hospital Hospice Care Unit. The nurses and staff are angels on earth. Published in Middletown Press on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary