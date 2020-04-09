|
|
Pitruzzello, Salvatore
Salvatore Joseph Pitruzzello (Tootie) of Portland, husband of the late Santina (Milardo) Pitruzzello - his childhood sweetheart - passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 with his daughter and granddaughter by his side. Tootie was born in Portland on May 6, 1927, son of the late Vincenzo and Uliana (Emanuele) Pitruzzello. Born to immigrant parents, Tootie learned to speak English when he was in the first grade. He attended local schools. He joined the Navy the day he turned 18, serving in World War II and the Korean Conflict on the USS Burlington, PF-51. He was very proud to be a veteran and always said the "dough boy" should get the most praise as they put their lives on the line. He always told us that if he hadn't been in the navy he would have never seen the world.
Tootie retired from the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation in 1989. He was a member of the Portland Volunteer Fire Department, Company 2, since 1953. He proudly served as Assistant Chief and department training officer for 20 years and was treasurer for 25 years. Tootie was a member of the United States Navy Memorial in Washington, DC, the Connecticut State Employees Retirees Chapter 406, the American Legion Post #69 of Portland, the Freestone Council #7 Knights of Columbus of Portland, the Middlesex County Fire Chiefs Association, the Connecticut State Fire Chiefs Association, the East of the River Antique Fire Apparatus Club, the Cellar Savers Association, and the Connecticut Chapter of SPAAMFA. He also spent many years lovingly restoring a 1946 Mack fire truck.
Tootie leaves a daughter Rosella Stevenson of Portland, a son John C. Pitruzzello of Glastonbury, his grandchildren Rachel and Michael O'Connor of Belmont, MA, Emily Stevenson and her fiancé Nicholas Foley of Portland, and Jonathan and Jordan Pitruzzello, both of West Hartford, CT. Tootie was also blessed with a great-granddaughter, Fiona O'Connor. He leaves his sister Anna Fairbank of Middletown. He also leaves his "beloved cat, "Kitty" and his "lady friend" Margaret Stumbers. He was predeceased by his sister Mary and brother Jimmy. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Tootie had many friends, especially his "brothers" - all the firemen that had a chance to get to know him. He was a humble and kind man and a friend to everyone. He used to say, "treat everyone as you would want to be treated". A friend had said Tootie was a 60-year-old man in a 92-year-old body!
Donations in his name may be made to the Portland Volunteer Fire Department Company 2, PO Box 132, Portland CT 06480 and to St. Mary's Parish, 51 Freestone Avenue, Portland CT 06480. Tootie will truly be missed. Private graveside services will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 10, 2020