Salafia, Salvatore
Salvatore D. Salafia, 52, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (December 31, 2019) after a brief illness, with his family by his side. Born October 12, 1967 in Middletown, CT, he was the son of Albina (Russo) Salafia and Santo Salafia. He was a longtime member of St. Sebastian Church in Middletown, as well as a member of Victory Church in Middletown. He leaves behind his daughter, Samantha Salafia, his father, Santo Salafia of Middletown, CT, his sister Aggie Solomon and her husband Gary of Durham, CT, and his brother, John Salafia and his wife Jill of Cromwell, CT; and his eight nieces and nephews whom he adored. He was predeceased by his mother, Albina Salafia.
Sal's ever-constant passions were his family, his faith, and basketball. Sal will be remembered for his huge heart, his playful spirit with his nieces and nephews, and his courage and optimism during difficult times. Sal was always focused on giving back, either by coaching kids in the sport that he loved or through his painting business, 'Painting it Forward', where he donated 10% of the earnings on each job to local churches and soup kitchens.
A mass of Christian Burial Funeral will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Sebastian Church, 155 Washington Street, Middletown. There are no calling hours and the funeral will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sal's memory to St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 398, 617 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 3, 2020