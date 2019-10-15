Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Samuel McMillan
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Zion First Baptist Church
16 James A. Moses Ave.
Middletown, CT
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion First Baptist Church
16 James A. Moses Ave.
Middletown, CT
Samuel McMillan Obituary
McMillan, Samuel
Samuel T. McMillan, Jr., 59, of Middletown, departed on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home. He was born in Middletown, son of Samuel T. McMillan, Sr. and Elizabeth (Early) McMillan. He was a veteran of the US Army. Sam was a truck driver and worked with local companies. Samuel is survived by his daughters, Jacquelyn Davis Phillips (Jerome) of Middletown, CT and Asia Soto (Keith) of New Britain, CT, two sisters Dedra McMillan of Middletown, Virginia Early of Windsor, four grandchildren, Brianna Davis, Keith Soto, Jr., Elijah Davis Philips and Charelle Davis Phillips. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 17th at 9 a.m. and the Memorial service at 10 a.m. at Zion First Baptist Church, 16 James A. Moses Ave., Middletown. Burial with military honors will be held at the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 16, 2019
