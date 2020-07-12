Roberts, Sandra Dow
Sandra Dow Roberts, 74, of Harkers Island, NC, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Roberts was a member of St. Egbert Catholic Church of Morehead City where for many years she helped with children's liturgy programs. She was a dedicated mother who volunteered in the Connecticut school systems to support education and student extracurricular activities before retiring to North Carolina. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 12th at 7 p.m at St. Egbert Catholic Church of Morehead City with Father Thomas Davis officiating. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David B. Roberts of Harkers Island; daughter, Jenna Stanley and husband, Chris of Lake Bluff, IL; son, Scott Roberts and wife, Sarah of Summit, NJ; and four grandchildren, Elise, Lyn, Nate, and Landon. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org
. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.