Sandra Dow Roberts
Roberts, Sandra Dow
Sandra Dow Roberts, 74, of Harkers Island, NC, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Roberts was a member of St. Egbert Catholic Church of Morehead City where for many years she helped with children's liturgy programs. She was a dedicated mother who volunteered in the Connecticut school systems to support education and student extracurricular activities before retiring to North Carolina. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 12th at 7 p.m at St. Egbert Catholic Church of Morehead City with Father Thomas Davis officiating. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David B. Roberts of Harkers Island; daughter, Jenna Stanley and husband, Chris of Lake Bluff, IL; son, Scott Roberts and wife, Sarah of Summit, NJ; and four grandchildren, Elise, Lyn, Nate, and Landon. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.

Published in Middletown Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
