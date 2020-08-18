Pellegrini, Sandra (Burava)
Sandra Theresa (Burava) Pellegrini, 79, of Cromwell, wife of the late Robert H. Pellegrini, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Delmina (Romegialli) Burava.
Sandra had lived in Cromwell for fifty-five years. She had a very strong faith and was a long time member of Saint John Church in Cromwell. She was a member of the Cromwell Seniors, AARP, and a proud Republican. Sandra was an avid and talented gardener as evidenced by the beautiful gardens and flowers that surrounded her beloved home. She loved sharing her beautiful and comfortable home with her family and friends, but above all, her family was her world.
Sandra is survived by two sons, Mark A. Pellegrini along with Kimberly Samson of East Hampton and Kenneth J. Pellegrini of Haddam; three daughters, Ellen Parda and her husband Robert of Cocoa Beach, FL, Karen Pellegrini of Palm Bay, FL and Susan Jenkins and her husband Miles Jenkins of Middletown; her brother, Roger Burava and his wife Eileen of Southington and four grandchildren, Lindsey McCracken and her husband Drew, Kyle Pellegrini, Michael Parda and his wife Samantha and Steven Lajoie, her beloved nieces and many special cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 25 at 12:00 p.m. in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, all are welcome. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately due to Covid-19. Family and friends may call on Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell where masks are required and social distancing will be respected. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra's memory may be made to Wreaths Across America or the cancer charity of your choice
. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.