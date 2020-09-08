Zawistowski, Sandra S. ( Clark)

Sandra S. (Clark) Zawistowski, born February 4, 1954, of East Haddam, CT, formerly of Manchester and Marlborough, died surrounded by her family at her daughter's home on September 1st, 2020 after a gallant battle with cancer.

While Sandy was in Jr. High School the family moved from Wethersfield to Marlborough where she graduated from RHAM High School in 1972. She went on the receive her Registered Nursing Degree from Greater Hartford College and worked for St. Francis Hospital for 37 years and retired in 2017. While in college she met the love of her life Gary Zawistowski.

Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Edgar and Patricia (Bagshawe) Clark and her younger sister Debra White. Besides her husband Gary Sandy leaves behind her courageous daughter Amber, Ambers Fiancé Brett Gallitto, precious granddaughter Brianna Gallitto of Middletown a step-son Dennis Zawistowski of Colchester, her sisters Linda Tedeschi of Wethersfield, twin Donna (Romuald) Flieger of Palm Coast, FL, Riva Clark of Marlborough, nephews, Joseph and Matthew Tedeschi of Wethersfield, and an Aunt Elizabeth Robinson of Palm Coast, FL. Cousins and dear friends. Sandy was caring, compassionate and supportive. Sandy had a passion for Lake Hayward in East Haddam, once owning a cottage and later purchasing a year round home.

Her hobbies included scuba diving, Swimming, knitting, gardening, making braided rugs, canning, harvesting heirloom vegetable and flower seeds for sharing.

Sandy's love has been touched by many. In her profession, as a volunteer and Lake Hayward functions and her family, especially Brianna. A Private family burial is planned in the family plot in Village Cemetery, Old Wethersfield. Funeral Arrangements handled by The D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown, CT, http;//dangelofuneralhome.com, with calling hours on

Saturday, September 19th from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to Hartford County 4-H Camp, PO Box 444, Enfield, CT 06083.



