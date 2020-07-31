Kmietek, Santina "Sandy"

Santina "Sandy" Louise Marie Kmietek, 84, of Madison, CT, passed away on July 29th, 2020. She was born to parents Louis and Helen Lastrina, on December 26th, 1935 in Middletown, CT. She attended Middletown High School. She married the love of her life Fredrick "Effie" Kmietek. They had two boys Fred and Mike. Sandy worked as an Occupational Therapist at Whiting Forensic Institute in Middletown, CT and retired after 35 years of service.

Sandy was not one to sit in one place. She worked side jobs cooking at local deli's and starting a cake decorating business. She loved to travel, drive around the country, especially the East Coast making regular trips to Florida and always finding ways to score Disney tickets. She loved her cars and loved to drive anything that had more than two wheels. Sandy was as tough as women came and was always putting the Kmietek and Deegan boys in check when needed. She adored her grandchildren and always loved the chance to take them to breakfast at the local diner.

Sandy finally moved to Florida with her sister Helen and husband Carl. They lived in Forte Pierce and Sandy was active in local bingo nights. She always loved the casinos and never met a slot machine she did not like. She moved back to Connecticut in 2019 as her mobility decreased. She made many new friends in her short time back in Connecticut.

Sandy is survived by her sister Helen Rafala and two sons Fred Kmietek (and wife Karen Kmietek) of Old Saybrook, CT and Michael Kmietek (and partner Abby Allan) of North Branford, CT. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kyle Kmietek, Lindsay Kmietek, Zane Kmietek and Taylor Allan along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sandy was preceded by her husband Fredrick "Effie" Kmietek, and her parents Louis and Helen Lastrina, her brother Joseph Lastrina, and sister Angela Deegan.

Mass Service will be held at St. Sebastian's Church, Washington Street, Middletown, CT Thursday, August 6th at 10:00 a.m.



