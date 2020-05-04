Sarah Ruffin
Ruffin, Sarah
Sarah Frances (Edney) Ruffin, 92, of Portland, wife of the late Harry Ruffin, Jr., passed away peacefully at her home on May 1, 2020. Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Hamlin) Edney.
Sarah lived in Portland all of her life. She was a member of Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church in Middletown where she was a member of the choir and a Sunday school teacher.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Roxane Knight of Cromwell; four grandchildren, Dawn Foye, Kevin Foye, Michele Foye and Renee Knight; ten great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her dear friends Linda and Bill Miller and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband and parents, Sarah was predeceased by her daughter, Marguerite Foye; a granddaughter, Kimberly Foye and her sister, Georgie Scudder.
Due to current restrictions a private graveside service will be held in the State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarah's memory may be made to Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Middletown Press on May 4, 2020.
