Higgins, Sean James
Sean James Higgins, 60, of Southington, beloved husband of Pamela (Sangeloty) Higgins, passed suddenly on Friday, September 25th. Born in Hartford July 16, 1960, son of the late William J. and Lucille (Scalise) Higgins both of New Britain.
Sean met his wife Pamela at Berlin High School in 1978, which became the beginning of a more than 40-year love story. Their adventures together throughout their partnership were boundless, from traveling the world to raising their two daughters. He found joy in being close to his family, both immediate and extended
It was in Sean's nature to be loyal and committed to his work, which he demonstrated over and over again through the course of his life. At the start of his career, Sean worked at his father's side for Tull Brothers, Inc. His career path lead him to Wesleyan University for 16 years maintaining physical security of the campus where he insured the safety of students, faculty, and staff.
Sean was a dedicated husband, father, and son. He showed his love in the form of full-body hugs, homemade pasta sauce, big family breakfasts, and a shared Guinness, no matter the time of day. He loved to hate the New York Giants, indulged in bad action films, and never turned down helping someone in need. You never left his home with an empty stomach or without engaging in colorful conversation. Sean found solace on the golf course, and loved outings with his brothers-in-law, Michael and Paul, nephews Matthew and Tom, and his best friend Chip.
His quick wit and humor never failed to spark a giggle or a smile; his mischievous nature kept everyone on their toes, waiting for the next surprise. Sean's protective demeanor, endless patience, and unquestioning support will leave a gaping hole in the lives of those who loved him most.
Besides his wife, Sean is survived by his daughter Katelyn Higgins and her partner Joseph Foster of West Hartford, his daughter Sarah Higgins Crowe and her husband Michael Crowe of Tiverton, RI. He is also survived by his sister Mary Beth (Higgins) Wilmore and a number of adoring nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, on Wednesday, (Sept. 30) from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be Thursday, (Oct. 1) at 9:45 a.m. followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Dominic, 1050 Flanders Road, Southington, at 10:30. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Southington Bread for Life, PO Box 925, Southington, CT 06489
