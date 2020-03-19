Middletown Press Obituaries
Augeri, Sebastian
Sebastian Joseph Augeri, 59 years old of Middletown, CT passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Middlesex Health Hospice Care Unit. He lost his battle to cancer and stroke. He was born on May 21, 1960 in Middletown. He is survived by his loving parents Joseph (Pino) Augeri, Grace (Graziella Prezzavento) Augeri and loving sister and brother-in-law Mary Anne (Augeri) McGrath and Todd McGrath. Nephews, Alexander McGrath and Christopher McGrath. Aunt Josephine (Nuccia) Curridori of North Haven, Uncle Antonio Curridori of FL, Aunt Carmela Marchese of Middletown, Uncle John Augeri and Sophia Augeri of FL, and many cousins. Predeceased by Aunt Josephine DeProto, Aunt Angela DiMauro and an Uncle Mario Prezzavento. Sebastian was a role model for his family. He never complained--was always happy. He looked forward to going to the beach house in Old Lyme with his family during the summer months. He enjoyed his walks to Dunkin Donuts to have his coffee. He also enjoyed going to Jerry's Pizza where everyone there treated him like family. Most of all, he looked forward to going to his day program at River Valley Services in Middletown where he truly was treated like family by the "Molly" Respite Staff as well as the RVS Team. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services and burial will be private. The Coughlin- Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 20, 2020
