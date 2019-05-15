Juliano, Sebastian

Sebastian J. Juliano, 93, of Middletown, husband of the late Lina Battista Juliano, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Middletown, son of Anna (Ruffino) and Rosario Juliano, Sr. Prior to his retirement, Sebastian worked as a truck driver for the Rossi Corporation. He was a very hard worker and enjoyed giving it his all. Sebastian was a loving father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. Sebastian is survived by his sons, John and Peter Juliano both of Middletown, daughters, Lisa Juliano of Middletown, Janice Herzog and her husband Chris of Middletown, brother John Guiliano of Portland, five grandchildren, Hayley Rocha, Daniel Rocha, Cieara Juliano, Justin Rogers and Brett Herzog. He was predeceased by his sisters, Carmelina Juliano, Annie Dreaher, Josephine Greco and brothers, Salvatore and Rosario Juliano. His Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, May 21st at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to St. Sebastian, 155 Washington St., Middletown, CT 06457 or to Middlesex Hospital Hospice, c/o Dept. of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

www.biegafuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary