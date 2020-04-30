|
|
LaRosa Jr., Sebastian
Sebastian R. LaRosa Jr. peacefully entered eternal rest on Friday, April 24 with the love of his life, Connie by his side. Born December 19, 1936 he was the son of the late Sebastiano and Giuseppina (Tosto) La Rosa. He was predeceased by his son, Shaun M. LaRosa and his siblings and their spouses; Salvatore (Lucy), Mary (John), and Joseph (Hannah; his lifelong protector). Seb (Nutsie) was born in Middletown and raised on Ferry Street. He served as an altar boy at St. Sebastian's Church. He graduated from Vinal Tech (54') with an electrical trade. He used this knowledge working for Pratt & Whitney, Wannerstroms and Linderme & Zurcher. He later owned LaRosa Appliance Repair. In 1965, he joined the City of Middletown Fire Department. During his fire service he was the President of Local Union IAFF 1073 and rose to the rank of Lieutenant before retiring in 1990. After his retirement they spent their time in FL and ME before settling in MA. He is survived by his wife, Constance (Brooks) and their children: Michele (Thomas) Leahy of FL, Steven (Deputy Fire Chief RET) LaRosa of FL, David (CW4 RET) (Cathy) Tozier of CT and Ami (Dr. Mark) Milano of MA. He also leaves 9 grandchildren Joshua (Morgan) Leahy of NH, Janessa (Daniel) Allen of CT, Audrey, April and Alyssa LaRosa of CT, Micaela (Maximilian) Milano of MA, Jordan (Tessa) Milano of FL, Sarah and Katrina Tozier of CT and one great-granddaughter Addyson Allen who has the apple of his eye. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. A graveside service will be held at the Old Rock Landing Cemetery in Haddam Neck once the Stay at Home order has been lifted.
Published in Middletown Press on May 1, 2020