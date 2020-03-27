|
|
Cardella, Sebastiana
Sebastiana (Morello) Cardella, 89, of Middletown beloved wife of the late Luigi Cardella died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born in Melilli, Sicily, daughter of the late Sebastian and Carmela (Vinci) Morello.
She was predeceased by her brother, Giuseppe Morello and Franca Busca of Melilli and son Maurizio Cardella of Middletown. Anna is survived by two sons, Gaetano Cardella and wife Michelle of Middletown, Sebastian Cardella of Florida; four grandchildren, Elyse and her husband Nate, Emily and her husband Pete, Gino, Amalia and four great-grandchildren Gianna, Christiana, Sebastian, Gianmarco, a daughter-in-law, Sandra Cardella also several nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private.
No calling hours.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 28, 2020