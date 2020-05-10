Cardella, Sebastiana

Sebastiana "Nella" Cardella passed away on May 7, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, CT due to complications of COVID-19. Nella was born on April 13, 1952 in Melilli, Sicily. She was the daughter of late Sebastiano Cardella and Angela Cardella-Musumeci. Nella worked at One MacDonough Place (Middlesex Health) for the past 20 years.

Nella was predeceased by her brothers Gaetano and Salvatore and nephew David Latina. She is survived by brothers Rosario and wife Franca and Giuseppe and wife Sebastiana, sister Giuseppa and husband Sebastiano Latina, and sisters-in-law Anna and Lilla Cardella. She is also survived by many loving nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces who she loved so dearly.

Nella was a loving and caring daughter, sister, aunt and a wonderful friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was happiest when surrounded by their laughter. She was an enthusiastic soccer fan and religiously watched her favorite team Inter. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Sebastian Church or Middlesex Health COVID-19 relief.

Services are entrusted to D'Angelo Funeral Home and are private due to the COVID-19 restrictions.



