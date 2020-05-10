Sebastiana Cardella
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sebastiana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cardella, Sebastiana
Sebastiana "Nella" Cardella passed away on May 7, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, CT due to complications of COVID-19. Nella was born on April 13, 1952 in Melilli, Sicily. She was the daughter of late Sebastiano Cardella and Angela Cardella-Musumeci. Nella worked at One MacDonough Place (Middlesex Health) for the past 20 years.
Nella was predeceased by her brothers Gaetano and Salvatore and nephew David Latina. She is survived by brothers Rosario and wife Franca and Giuseppe and wife Sebastiana, sister Giuseppa and husband Sebastiano Latina, and sisters-in-law Anna and Lilla Cardella. She is also survived by many loving nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces who she loved so dearly.
Nella was a loving and caring daughter, sister, aunt and a wonderful friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was happiest when surrounded by their laughter. She was an enthusiastic soccer fan and religiously watched her favorite team Inter. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Sebastian Church or Middlesex Health COVID-19 relief.
Services are entrusted to D'Angelo Funeral Home and are private due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved