Lamari (Morello), Sebastiana
Sebastiana "Nella" (Morello) Lamari, of Middletown, CT, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 at the age of 83, after a life filled with great love. She was reunited with her beloved husband of 58 years, Egidio Lamari, who died a year ago almost to the day. She was born on January 12, 1937 in Melilli, Sicily to the late Angelo and Maria (Musumeci) Morello. Nella will be missed by her loving family, son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Kim Lamari of Rocky Hill, CT and daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Jorge DaCunha of Bloomfield, CT. Her adored grandchildren, Andrea Walne and her husband, Austin; Dr. Alessandra Lamari and her fiancé Dr. Joshua Longinow, Stephen Lamari and his fiancée Koryn Palaski and Briana Lamari.
Nella came to the United States with her family in 1966 and worked at various companies in the Middletown area. She was a member of St. Sebastian Church and loved to take part in the annual "e nuri" procession. Her passions in life were not only her family who lovingly referred to her as Nonna, but making her delicious Italian meals, pizza and "una dozzina" cookies as well. Each year as her husband's garden got a little bit bigger, so did Nonna's work in the kitchen but she always took it in stride.
Nella is survived by her sister, Rosa (Giuseppe) Cutrali and her brother, Vincenzo (Lucia) Morello both in Melilli, Sicily; Mario (Concettina) Morello and Sebastiano (Lina) Morello both in Middletown. She was predeceased by her brother Rosario (Penucia) Morello. She is also survived by her Lamari brother and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews in both the U.S. and Sicily.
We'd like to thank the staff at Mapleview in Rocky Hill for taking such good care of Nella over the years as she struggled with dementia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later time when family and friends can safely gather together. She will be laid to rest privately on Thursday in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nella's memory to The Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489. To share memories or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.dangelofuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on May 25, 2020.