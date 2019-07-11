Formica, Sebastiano

Sebastiano Formica, 80, of Middletown, husband of the late Lucia Formica, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born June 9, 1939, in Melilli, Italy, son of the late Antonio and Lucia Formica. He is survived by a son, Anthony Formica and his wife Susan of Southington, a daughter Rita Ferreri and her husband Joseph of Southington. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Bianca, Mario, and Isabella Ferreri and Sophia Formica as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Pinuccia Mangano and her husband. Over the years, Sebastiano was employed at International Silver Company (Wallingford, CT), EIS Automotive Corporation (Middletown, CT) and Raymond Engineering (Middletown, CT).

Sebastiano was devoted to his family and enjoyed growing vegetables in a large garden which provided the ingredients for homemade traditional Italian meals which were enjoyed with his homemade wine. Additional, passions included watching any and all sports especially Boston Redsox Baseball. He loved his grandchildren who devotedly called him Nonno. He was a member and actively participated in the Son's of Italy (Garibaldi) social club in Middletown, CT. He will be deeply missed and will always be in our hearts. Family and friends may call at the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown on Sunday, July 14th from 1–4 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Sebastian Church, 155 Washington St., Middletown at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery. Published in Middletown Press on July 12, 2019