Merlino, Sebastiano

Sebastiano Rosario Merlino, 91, husband of the late Concetta (Milardo) Merlino, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2109 at Chestelm Health Care, Moodus. He was born January 1, 1926, in Melilli Sicily, son of the Late Antonio and Sebastiana (Farace) Merlino. He was a member of St. Sebastian Church and prior to his retirement was employed by Russell Manufacturing and Wesleyan University, He arrived in the United States February 1969. He was devoted to his family and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren they were the love of his life and he was very proud of them. He is survived by three daughters Nella Salafia of Haddam, Candida (Rosario) Termine of Middletown and Silvana (Carmelo) Aresco of East Haddam. A sister Concetta (Merlino) Tringale of Melilli Sicily and a brother Sebastian Merlino of Siracusa, Sicily. 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Giuseppe Merlino a sister Angelina Russitto and a son-in-law Salvatore Salafia. The family would like to thank the Staff at Chestelm Health for the care and compassion shown to him and his family during his stay, it is greatly appreciated.

Funeral services will be held Friday morning at 9 a.m. from the D'Angelo Funeral Home 22 South Main St followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Donations in his memory may be made to the 5 Brookside Dr Wallingford, 06492.