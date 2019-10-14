Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Resources
More Obituaries for Sebastiano Vinci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sebastiano Vinci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sebastiano Vinci Obituary
Vinci, Sebastiano
Sebastiano Vinci, 89, Husband of Nella (Pizzo) Vinci and the Late Sebastiana Vinci, of Middletown passed away Sunday at Wadsworth Glen Health Care. He was born May 5, 1930 in Melilli, Sicily, son of the Late Mauro and Josephine Vinci. He was a member of St. Sebastian Church and prior to his retirement, was employed by the Russell Co. Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter Josephine Didato of Middletown, two sons Biaggio Vinci and Mario Vinci of Middletown. His grandchildren Noah and Victoria Vinci, Sebastian Marino, Dee'nella Joseph Vinci and four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Three stepchildren Maurizio, Lucy and Maria and a step-grandchild.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday morning at 9 a.m. from the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. at St. Sebastian Church. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. John Cemetery, Middletown. Relatives and friend may call at the Funeral Home On Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sebastiano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now