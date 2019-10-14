|
Vinci, Sebastiano
Sebastiano Vinci, 89, Husband of Nella (Pizzo) Vinci and the Late Sebastiana Vinci, of Middletown passed away Sunday at Wadsworth Glen Health Care. He was born May 5, 1930 in Melilli, Sicily, son of the Late Mauro and Josephine Vinci. He was a member of St. Sebastian Church and prior to his retirement, was employed by the Russell Co. Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter Josephine Didato of Middletown, two sons Biaggio Vinci and Mario Vinci of Middletown. His grandchildren Noah and Victoria Vinci, Sebastian Marino, Dee'nella Joseph Vinci and four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Three stepchildren Maurizio, Lucy and Maria and a step-grandchild.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday morning at 9 a.m. from the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. at St. Sebastian Church. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. John Cemetery, Middletown. Relatives and friend may call at the Funeral Home On Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 15, 2019