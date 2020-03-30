Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Catalano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Catalano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Catalano Obituary
Catalano, Sharon
Sharon Catalano, 54, of Cromwell, CT passed away on March 20th. She was born on April 12, 1965. She graduated Cromwell HS, Class of '83. She worked at Middletown Toyota for over 17 years. She loved going to Rhode Island's beaches, dancing, cooking, and riding in Pat's convertible. She had a heart of gold to all who knew her and will be missed forever by the love of her life, Patrick Reidy, Uncle Leo, Cousins Richie and Eddie & his wife Rita, Niece Kelly, and Nephew Ryan, all of Cromwell. May you be with your family until we see you in heaven.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -