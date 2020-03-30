|
Catalano, Sharon
Sharon Catalano, 54, of Cromwell, CT passed away on March 20th. She was born on April 12, 1965. She graduated Cromwell HS, Class of '83. She worked at Middletown Toyota for over 17 years. She loved going to Rhode Island's beaches, dancing, cooking, and riding in Pat's convertible. She had a heart of gold to all who knew her and will be missed forever by the love of her life, Patrick Reidy, Uncle Leo, Cousins Richie and Eddie & his wife Rita, Niece Kelly, and Nephew Ryan, all of Cromwell. May you be with your family until we see you in heaven.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 2, 2020