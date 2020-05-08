Shaun Greaves
Greaves, Shaun
Shaun N. Greaves, 59 of Middletown, CT passed away May 7th, 2020 peacefully at Middlesex Hospital. He was born May 12, 1960 in Middletown, the son of John and Robertine Greaves of Cromwell, CT. Shaun had an amazing spirit and a wonderful sense of humor. He was an inspiration to all who knew him and truly loved by all. He met many challenges throughout his life with unlimited courage, strength and often with a smile on his face. He was a loving brother and uncle and had a heart of gold. He was a passionate chef and loved nothing more than to ride his beloved Harley to feel the wind on his face. He is survived by his sister's and brothers-in-law: Michelle and Brian Glenn of Burlington, CT, Dorothy and Michael Soucie of Enfield, CT and Kelley and Michael Francesco of Portland; nieces and nephews Justin and Kristi Glenn, Ashley and Ryan Nardini, Nicholas and Lucas Francesco; and great-nephew John Glenn. As well as many family and friends and friends of Bill W. Due to the global pandemic, the family will announce a service at a later date when it becomes possible to fully celebrate his life with friends and family. Cromwell Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Middletown Press on May 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
(860) 346-6464
