|
|
Twiss, Shaun
Shaun A. Twiss, 57, son of Mary Ziemba, Middletown, and of the late Harry Twiss, M.D., entered into eternal rest December 1. He leaves his mother, and sisters, Janis (Marc) Czarnowski, Columbia, CT, Karen Arvanitis, San Diego, CA, and Cindy Schaner (Dave) Gainesville, FL. He also leaves nieces and nephews: Christopher, Katherine, Kevin Czarnowski, Stephanie Guthrie, Erica Arvanitis, Ryan Schaner and many cousins in MA, VT, FL, and AZ. Shaun graduated Xavier High School and Southern Conn. State University. He worked as a printer and graphic artist after receiving his degree in art. Family wishes to thank Dr. Laks (UCONN-Farmington), Dr. Lee (Middlesex Family Practice) and Fresenius Dialysis, Meriden for their services. Funeral services will be January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Middletown. Burial will be private in late spring. In Shaun's memory, please do a kind act for someone today. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 6, 2020