Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Middletown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shaun Twiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shaun Twiss


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shaun Twiss Obituary
Twiss, Shaun
Shaun A. Twiss, 57, son of Mary Ziemba, Middletown, and of the late Harry Twiss, M.D., entered into eternal rest December 1. He leaves his mother, and sisters, Janis (Marc) Czarnowski, Columbia, CT, Karen Arvanitis, San Diego, CA, and Cindy Schaner (Dave) Gainesville, FL. He also leaves nieces and nephews: Christopher, Katherine, Kevin Czarnowski, Stephanie Guthrie, Erica Arvanitis, Ryan Schaner and many cousins in MA, VT, FL, and AZ. Shaun graduated Xavier High School and Southern Conn. State University. He worked as a printer and graphic artist after receiving his degree in art. Family wishes to thank Dr. Laks (UCONN-Farmington), Dr. Lee (Middlesex Family Practice) and Fresenius Dialysis, Meriden for their services. Funeral services will be January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Middletown. Burial will be private in late spring. In Shaun's memory, please do a kind act for someone today. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shaun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -