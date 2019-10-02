Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Shirley Ann Lewis

Shirley Ann Lewis Obituary
Lewis, Shirley Ann
Shirley Ann (Shelton) Lewis, beloved wife of Richard Lewis of Cromwell, CT, ran to the arms of Jesus on her 80th birthday, October 1, 2019. She was born to the late George and Vesta Shelton in Atlanta, GA, and later attended Bartlett High School in Webster, MA.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her children, Steven (Elizabeth) Lewis, Susan (Kevin) Larson, Thomas (Christina) Lewis, Karen (William) Bristol, and Matthew (Krista) Lewis, as well as by 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She nourished and encouraged them, and so many, with her love, faith, wisdom, music and practical jokes.
Shirley's love and care for others was able to shine as she earned an RN degree at Burbank Hospital School of Nursing in Fitchburg, MA and for over 35 years at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, CT. She was an active member of Bethany Covenant Church in Berlin, CT where she sang in the choir for many years. Her interests included planning family trips and occasions, as well as spending time at Pilgrim Pines campground and cottages on Swanzey Lake in NH. Memorial services will be held at Bethany Covenant Church on October 12, 2019 at 10 am, followed by a reception and lunch at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pilgrim Pines Scholarship Fund. (https://www.pilgrimpines.org/donate). To share a memory with the family, please visit www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 3, 2019
