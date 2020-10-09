1/1
Shirley Brown
Brown, Shirley
Shirley Ann Ivory Brown of Middletown passed away on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020. The wife of Johnie L. Brown for 34 years, together they fostered over 100 children. She was born October 7th, 1951 in York, Alabama to her parents the late Granville and Chaney Ivory. Shirley will be remembered as a devoted wife and dedicated mother and grandmother, always willing to open her home to those in need. Shirley was predeceased by her son Andrew S. Brown. She is survived by 1 daughter Adria Reynolds, 6 sons Dino Gilliam, Everett Brown, John Angelo Brown, James Diamond Brown, John Robert Brown, James Joshua Brown and wife Brittney Brown, 3 sisters Maggie Cole, Bishop Bettye Ervin - husband Billy J. Ervin, Sarah Sanford and husband Lester Sanford, brother-in-law James A. Brown and wife Arlene, Nathan Brown and wife Lavern, sister-in-law Portia Crump and husband Jerome. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 12th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home in New Haven, CT. Interment in Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown, CT. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Brown family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net



Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
