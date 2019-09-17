|
|
Cerrone, Shirley
Shirley (Scanlon) Cerrone, 79, of Middletown, wife of the late Louis Cerrone, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Water's Edge Health Care Center, Middletown. She was born in Middletown, the daughter of the late Charles and Fannie (Dascanio) Scanlon. Prior to her retirement, Shirley was a secretary with the State of CT. She will be remembered for her love of reading. She is survived by her son, Charles Cerrone of Middletown; two sisters, Janet Flannigan and Patricia Violette, both of Cromwell; also, several nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Friday (Sept. 20th) at 1 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Elm St., Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flower, those who wish may send memorial donations to the Dementia Unit at Water's Edge Health Care, 111 Church St., Middletown, CT 06457. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 18, 2019