Shirley M. (DuPlessis) Costello
1927 - 2020
Costello, Shirley M. (DuPlessis)
Shirley M. (DuPlessis) Costello of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 93.
She was born in Meriden to the late George and Anna (Nelson) DuPlessis. She graduated from Meriden High School, and later the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. She married the love of her life "Jim" in 1948 and was happily married for 55 years, until his death in 2003. She received a B.S. degree from Southern Connecticut State University in 1975, and a M.S. degree in Nursing from the University of Connecticut in 1978; and was a member of Sigma Theta Tau.
Shirley retired in 1992 as acting director of the Student Health Center at Southern Connecticut State University. Prior to that, she taught in the School of Nursing at SCSU; the Practical Nurse Program and School of Nursing at Middlesex Memorial Hospital; and held nursing positions at Waterbury and Meriden Hospitals.
Shirley loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and travel. She traveled extensively throughout Europe, Scandinavia, Asia, Australia, and the U.S. She enjoyed classic movies and get-togethers with family and friends. She was a longtime member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Northford.
Shirley was predeceased by husband Francis "Jim" Costello; brothers Elmer, George, and Joseph DuPlessis; sisters Elizabeth Michalke, Lorraine Sibley, and Ruth Perry; and nephews Robert DuPlessis, and William DuPlessis.
Shirley leaves behind a son Robert, a daughter Susan, a sister Janet Baker; nieces and nephews Joan Brown, Peter Sibley, John "Jay" Sibley, Joan Quirk, Richard Metzler, Patricia Taylor, and Gail Papale; along with a number of grand nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Thursday, September 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 pm at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. Gifts in her memory may be sent to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1382 Middletown Ave., Northford, CT 06472.
www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
SEP
3
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
I remember Shirley as a classmate at UConn when we were working on our graduate degrees. She was a lovely person and knowledgeable nurse.
Erda Koehn
Acquaintance
