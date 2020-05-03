Stannard, ShirleyShirley Maria Stannard, 90, of Middletown, peacefully passed away and joined the Lord, Monday, April 27, 2020. Shirley was born in Middletown to the late Arthur and Helen (Manning) Stannard. Shirley is also survived by her nephew Stephen Hughes and his family of Durham. She was predeceased by her parents, a brother Raymond Richard Stannard and her sister Ann Stannard Hughes. Shirley lived in Middletown, Portland and Cromwell. She was a 1947 graduate of Middletown High School and had various jobs over the years. She enjoyed volunteering for many Christian organizations through St. Pius X Church in Middletown and was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, Secular Franciscan Order as well as many others as her religion was very important to her. Due to the current Covid 19 status a private Christian burial was held. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date. Those who wish may send memorial donations to St. Pius X, 310 Westfield Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit