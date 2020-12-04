Scarlato, Sophie
Sophie Pacholski Scarlato passed away at the age of 103, on November 22, 2020 at Pilgrim Manor at Covenant Living of Cromwell. She was born in 1917 in Middletown, CT, to Matthew and Mary Pacholski, as the sixth child of a family of 12 children: nine boys and three girls. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Middletown until she was 14 years old, when she moved to Hartford to work. After working several years, she met and married Frank Scarlato in 1934. They had three children: a daughter Bernadette, and two boys, Raymond James (Jimmy) and John Philip (Jacky). These were the Depression years and living was not easy — no telephones, no television and sometimes no work.
When the last of the children left for college, at age 47, Sophie returned to school for her high school GED, BA and MA degrees for teaching. In 1965, she began teaching elementary grades at Central School; retired from Middlefield Middle School in 1983.
Sophie loved teaching, and fifth grade was her favorite. For decades, former students would see her in town and call out: "Hi, Mrs. Scarlato! Remember me? I was in your fifth-grade class." And Sophie seemed to remember all of them by name, and even remembered details about them. Sometimes she even remembered teaching their parents!
Throughout those years, Sophie was a prize-winning knitter and seamstress, earning many blue ribbons at county and state fairs for innovative and technically challenging designs. She approached knitting like a science, testing yarns, patterns, and knitting machines before deciding on the perfect combination. She spread joy by giving away hundreds of hand-crocheted yellow happy faces to hang on suitcases or in people's homes. She never stopped learning new things, and was active on her computer past age 100!
Sophie Scarlato was a loving wife and mother, a dedicated teacher and, in the last few years, a charming centennial. Few people are privileged to live such a long and productive life, touching so many lives in such a positive way. She leaves behind two children (Bernadette and Jacky), many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
) or The Muscular Dystrophy Association
(https://www.mda.org
To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
