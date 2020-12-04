I remember Sophie quite well as we taught together in Region 13. For a number of years we were fortunate enough to teach in the same building. Sophie was very generous with her time and came to school on a Saturday to help construct a puppet stage for the children. I also remember Frank as he drove past my house daily to go to work. I also remember Sophie's brothers Bern & Steve and sister Corrine. Requiescat in Pace, Sophie.

Ray Hubbard

Coworker