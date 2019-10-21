|
|
Camp, Stephen
On October 14th, 2019 Stephen Camp or (Steve) as everyone called him, passed away surrounded by family. Steve fought a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. Steve was the tough adventurous outdoors type. He loved hunting, fishing, riding ATV's, snowmobiling, golfing and especially riding his Harley Davison. He always said he felt free on his bike and he's surely riding in heaven. Steve leaves behind two sons Steve Camp Jr. of Arizona and Nicholas Camp of Maine. Two grandchildren Alley and Ava Camp of Arizona. His father Jonathan Camp of Norwich, Ct. Sisters Barbara Camp Willis of Dickson Tennessee. Joyce Camp Molnar and husband Dan of Gaylordsville, Ct. children Cheryl, Mike, Kathleen and Stacey. His brother Michael Camp and wife Christina of East Hampton, Ct. and their sons Jordan and Colby. Finally, his longtime girlfriend Doreen Donat of East Haddam, Ct. Steve will be greeted in heaven by his mother Anne Camp Olson and Brother Christopher. Steve will always be remembered for his loving soul and how he would always be there to help anyone. He wouldn't hesitate to give you the shirt off his back! Steve donated his body to the UCONN medical program in hopes of helping others. In lieu of flowers, a donation box for his grandchildren will be available.
A celebration of his life will held for friends and family at the at 20 North Maple St., East Hampton, Ct., on November 16th from 1 to 5pm.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 23, 2019