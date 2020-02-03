Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Stephen Bennett
Stephen D. Bennett

Stephen D. Bennett Obituary
Bennett, Stephen D.
Stephen D. Bennett, 60, of Lebanon, formerly of Portland, husband of Pamela (Klick) Bennett, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Middletown, the son of Donald S. Bennett and his wife Geraldine of Middletown and the late Denise (Walters) Bennett. Steve was most recently a HVAC Technician with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his children, Amanda Bennett, Samuel Bennett, and Molly Bennett, all of Portland; brother, Brian Bennett and his wife Virginia of IL; sister, Melanie Ellis and her husband Jon of TX; mother-in-law, Rose Klick of FL; brother-in-law, James Klick and his wife Judie of FL; and Frances Konefal of East Hampton, who was always like an aunt to him, along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private and burial will be at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 5, 2020
