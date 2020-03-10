Middletown Press Obituaries
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
Stephen Reed Johnson


1926 - 2020
Stephen Reed Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Stephen Reed
Stephen Reed Johnson, 93 of Portland, CT passed away on Tuesday morning, Mar. 3, 2020 in the care of Portland Care and Rehab after his final bout with pneumonia. Born in Akron, OH on Oct. 31, 1926 he was the son of John T. Johnson II and Josephine (Robinson) Johnson.
His early education was at Western Reserve Academy. Upon graduation he joined the Navy attending college in Iowa and Michigan. After the war ended he completed his education at Yale graduating in the class of 1948 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean conflict.
He went on to work as a commercial building estimator. He worked with his friend Cliff Westergren in his commercial construction business. He later worked for Dean Philips Home Inspector. He was always willing to share his knowledge helping his children with their projects and his dear friend, Jim Keser.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Barron Johnson. He leaves his daughter, Gail J Landry and her husband, Jim Landry and his son Reed A Johnson and his wife Judy Ulozas Johnson. His grandchildren Patrick M. Landry, Kayla C Landry, Christopher and Rebecca Johnson.
He was an active member of the Portland community before he moved to Florida where he lived for 15 years. He enjoyed his associations with the Portland Exchange Club, and Warren Lodge #51. He served on the Zoning and Planning Commission, Inland Wetlands and served on various building committees. He was a member of the Republican Town Committee. He was an avid golfer.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Swedish Cemetery, Portland. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, is in charge of arrangements. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Portland Care and Rehab for their kind and caring care they took of Dad. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Humane Society.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 11, 2020
