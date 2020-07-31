Gadomski, Stephen T.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of our good friend Stephen Gadomski at his home in Vero Beach, Florida on Friday, July 24, 2020. Stephen "Steve" Gadomski was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on January 11, 1951 to the late Chester J. Gadomski and Jean (Trowbridge) Gadomski. Steve graduated from New Bedford High School in 1969. He belonged to St. Hedwig's Catholic Church where he served as an altar boy. He was extremely active in the Boy Scouts of America first as a scout where he became an Eagle Scout and obtained the "Order of the Arrow-Vigil Honor". While in High School and later in College, he served as a Camp Counselor during the summer and attended several National Jamborees and twice led Boy Scout groups to Philmont in New Mexico. Later, he held positions of leadership at the District, Regional and National Levels in the BSA. For his dedicated volunteer work, he was awarded the Boy Scouts Silver Beaver and Silver Buffalo medals. Steve attended Boston College where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree and later went on to graduate work where he earned a Master's Degree in Education. While attending Boston College he began working part time for the College in the Housing Department. Upon graduation he continued working for Boston College in the Campus Police department. Steve moved to Middletown, Connecticut where he began working as the Assistant Director of Public Safety at Wesleyan University. After a number of years at Wesleyan he opted to go into private business and worked with partners in creating TCC, a specialized radio and maintenance service business in Middletown. In 1994, Steve joined Ocean Surveys, Inc. of Old Saybrook, Connecticut, a firm specializing in acquiring and interpreting scientific data from both marine and freshwater environments where he worked for the next 20 years as an Oceanographic Technician before retiring in 2014. Steve Gadomski was very active in local politics in Middletown. He became a member of the Republican Party and worked actively supporting a number of Republican candidates for State and local office. He became a member of the Republican Town Committee and ran, unsuccessfully for the City Council in the 1981 municipal campaign. Later he received the GOP nomination to run for Sheriff of Middlesex County against longtime Democrat Party incumbent Joseph "Knobby" Walsh. He was not able to defeat Walsh but remained upbeat and positive and continued his political involvement. He was elected to the Planning & Zoning Commission of the City of Middletown where he served with distinction for over 25 years. Steve was also active in a number of social clubs, most particularly the Polish National Home. In 1980, Steve met and fell in love with the love of his life, Joan Nichols. The two started off as friends and became life partners in every sense of the word. They shared a lovely home on Durant Street in Middletown for many years before moving to Coleman Road. In November 2015, Steve and Joan decided to make the move to their retirement home in Vero Beach, Florida. As usual Steve's natural talent for involvement kicked-in and it was not long before he became the Secretary of the Board of Directors for the community of Woodfield. Steve found his niche at Woodfield where he was able to play golf on a regular basis with many of his new friends. Steve Gadomski was a hard-working, fun-loving person. Very bright and well read, he could hold his own in discussions on a myriad number of topics--most especially politics and current events. A generous and kind friend, he was always available to lend a hand whenever and wherever needed. He is survived by Joan Nichols, his loving life-partner of more than 40 years, his brother Jim Gadomski and his wife Susan of Dartmouth, Massachusetts his brother Fred Gadomski of State College Pennsylvania; and his three nieces; Wendy (Jonathan) Duval of Dartmouth, Massachusetts; Erica (Aaron) Karpas of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania and Lori (Jason) Griffiths of Chelsea, Maine as well as eight grandnieces and nephews as well as dozens of longtime friends who will remember him with love and affection



