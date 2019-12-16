|
Czaja, Susan
Susan Czaja, 65, lifelong resident of Higganum, died peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Middlesex Hospital Hospice Unit. She was born March 28, 1954 in Middletown, daughter of Georgianna (Sallak) Czaja of Higganum and the late Walter A. Czaja, Jr. Susan will be remembered for her love of dancing and parties, especially birthdays and weddings. She was a proud participant of MARC and the Special Olympics and was an avid bowler winning many trophies. Surviving Susan are her loving mother who was her lifelong caregiver, Georgianna Czaja; brothers, Mark Czaja of WV, Matthew Czaja and his wife Donna of Middletown, John Czaja and his wife Mary of Amston; sisters, Mary Ann Burkhart of MA, Margaret Sprague and her husband Robert Sprague of Middletown, and several nieces and nephews. Susan's family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Middlesex Hospital ICU, the Weiss Hospice Unit as well as her caregivers over the past few years for their dedication, care and compassion. They would also like to recognize the support and guidance given by the DDS Staff especially Debra, Joan and Dave. Her Funeral Liturgy will be on Wednesday, December 18th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Middletown. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Wednesday prior to the service from 9 to 10 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the MARC Community Resources, Middletown, CT. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
