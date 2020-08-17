Laplant, Susan Day

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Susan Day Laplant wife of Richard Laplant Jr. of East Hampton and formerly of Portland. Born on March 18, 1957 in Middletown daughter of Ronald Day Sr. and the late Caroline (Jordan) Day. Susan also is survived by her brother Ronald Day Jr., 2 stepdaughters Melissa and Nicole, 2 beloved grandchildren Aliyah and Kameron, also several nieces, nephews and cousins. Susan was the former payroll manager of Bob's Stores with over thirty years of service. Susan was a very caring person and cared for all those around her. Sue, you will be very missed by all of us. Graveside services will be held on Thursday (August 20) at 10 a.m. in Center Cemetery Portland. Those who wish may make memorial donations to the American Cancer Association, P. O. Box 188, North Haven, CT 06473. The Portland memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements.



